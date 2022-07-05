Head-on collision in Laval kills 1, sends 3 others to hospital

A 26-year-old woman is dead and three others were seriously injured after a head-on collision overnight on a Laval highway.

Police were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. for an accident on Highway 335, near Dagenais Boulevard.

The 19-year-old driver of the other vehicle and the 24-year-old passenger were taken to hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle carrying the woman passenger was seriously hurt in the crash but is expected to recover.

Police believe the collision happened as one of the vehicles tried to pass another and wound up in the oncoming traffic lane.

