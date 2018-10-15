Laval extends electric-vehicle subsidy in response to high demand

The City of Laval is expanding its rebate program for the purchase of electric vehicles, due to popular demand.

As of Oct. 1, 163 requests had been made for the $2,000 rebate off electric cars and 221 requests for $400 off electric bicycles.

Laval estimates that the purchase of those vehicles will amount to an annual reduction of 455 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, or the equivalent of taking nine heavy trucks off the roads for a year.

"The highly positive response of Lavallois exceeds our initial objectives," said Laval Mayor Marc Demers in a statement.

While the initial budget allocated enough money to meet 100 requests each for discounted electric cars and electric bicycles, the city has increased its budget by $400,000 to meet the demand.

Requests are being accepted until the end of the year.

Money for the project comes from a fund established in 2011 that imposed a tax on all residential and industrial developments in Laval to offset their carbon footprint.

Laval residents can apply for a rebate of up to $400 for a new electric bicycle purchased between April 20 and the end of the year.

They can also get a rebate of $2,000 off electric vehicles with an MSRP price of less than $60,000. The vehicle must be street-legal and entirely powered by electricity.

The rebate is in addition to an $8,000 subsidy offered by the Quebec government.