Police search for Laval man who jumped into river after his dog

Police are searching for a man who was swept away by the Rivière des Prairies Friday afternoon in Laval.

Witnesses told police the man in his 30s was walking his dog in the Chomedey district. The dog went into the water as they were walking along Promenade des Îles, police said.

Police said the man jumped into the icy water to retrieve his dog, but could not get back to shore. The dog was able to make it back.

The Coast Guard and police searched for the man Friday, and are resuming their search Saturday morning.