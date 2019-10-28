5 injured in 5-vehicle crash in Laval

Five people were injured in a five-vehicle crash on Curée-Labelle Boulevard in Laval Sunday evening.

Laval Police say a vehicle driving south struck another vehicle that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of St-Martin Boulevard at around 6:40 p.m.

That caused a domino effect that struck three other vehicles.

Police say each vehicle had one person in it, and one person was seriously injured. (Mathieu Daniel Wagner/Radio-Canada)

Police say each vehicle had one occupant, and one person was seriously injured. The other four have minor injuries.

Alcohol is being ruled out as a possible cause, police say.

Investigators are on their way to the scene.