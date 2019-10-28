5 injured in 5-vehicle crash in Laval
Five people were injured in a five-vehicle crash on Curée-Labelle Boulevard in Laval Sunday evening.
Laval Police say a vehicle driving south struck another vehicle that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of St-Martin Boulevard at around 6:40 p.m.
That caused a domino effect that struck three other vehicles.
Police say each vehicle had one occupant, and one person was seriously injured. The other four have minor injuries.
Alcohol is being ruled out as a possible cause, police say.
Investigators are on their way to the scene.