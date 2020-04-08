'They said, try and keep the patients alive': Nurses overwhelmed by outbreak at Laval long-term care home

Nurses at a Quebec long-term care home where eight patients have already died say the conditions for both staff and patients are inhumane. More than 100 patients at the CHSLD de Sainte-Dorothée have COVID-19.

One nurse, who was moved from her post in an emergency room to help at the CHSLD as the virus continued to spread, described how she received almost no instruction or information on how the home operated prior to starting work.

Immediately, she encountered a staffing crunch that was so severe, patients were missing meals and baths. Nurses were assigned to 45 patients at a time, she said.

"Imagine if it was a member of your family, what would you do? Dying in oblivion and indifference, alone and far from your family: we're experiencing this reality in Quebec, not just in Italy or Spain," the nurse said in a public Facebook post.

The Sainte-Dorothée long-term care home has the highest number of infected patients and the highest number of deaths at a CHSLD in the province, though there are outbreaks of the virus at similar homes across the province.

Nearly 45 per cent of the people who have died in Quebec were residents at a long-term care home.

A second nurse, Marie, currently working at the CHSLD de Ste-Dorothée recounted similar conditions.

CBC News is withholding her real name because she fears professional repercussions for speaking publicly.

Marie was transferred from her emergency room job to the CHSLD in Sainte-Dorothée last week.

In an interview, she recounted how she began her first shift without any training or orientation and was immediately put into a room with 20 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19.

"They said, try and keep the patients alive. That's the first thing they said to us."

Despite treating patients who had already tested positive, she said they were not given appropriate protective equipment, such as N95 masks.

"They said to us, we don't have them at CHSLDs. If you want one, go buy one," Marie said.

Instead, they have smaller masks and an insufficient number of gowns, she said.

In another instance, she was assigned 35 patients to look after with only the help of one orderly. Neither she nor the orderly knew the patients or the state of their health before the shift started.

The province banned visits to CHSLDs and seniors' home last month in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. But cases have been confirmed in hundreds of locations across the province.

At Sainte-Dorothée, the nurses said, a lack of staff has made that even more difficult.

"It's completely inhumane that they're left alone," Marie said.

"They're confused, they're trapped in their room to limit the spread of the virus … They don't understand what's happening. Their family isn't there."

Few regular staff members remaining

So far, multiple staff members at the CHSLD in Sainte-Dorothée have tested positive for COVID-19 and others are in quarantine, Marie said.

The net result is that almost no regular floor staff are working.

And without the appropriate protective gear, she said, more staff will get sick.

"It's like being in a nest of bacteria," she said.

Marie started experiencing symptoms herself and is now waiting for results of a COVID-19 test.

She said she's had to move away from her family for the time being.

Both nurses say they're speaking publicly because they say they need help.

A health-care worker brings supplies into the CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée in Laval on Tuesday. The long-term care home has more than 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Denyse Joseph, the vice-president of the Quebec federation of nurses (FIQ), said the situation for nurses in CHSLDs across the province is dire.

"There was not enough staff prior to the pandemic and it's terrible right now, and on top of it there were staff members that needed to be put in quarantine," she said.

"I don't know if the government was thinking that COVID-19 would not hit the CHSLDs, but in fact they were not prepared."

Reinforcements on the way, health minister says

On Tuesday, Health Minister Danielle McCann said more nurses and doctors are being re-assigned to CHSLDs to help with the labour shortage.

At Sainte-Dorothée, McCann said, infection prevention nurses will try to curb the spread of the virus and additional protective equipment has been provided.

"So there's a lot of measures that have been taken, and the situation is being really taken care of very seriously by the organization," she said.

Speaking more broadly, she added: "I can assure the families of those people who are at the CHSLDs, no efforts are being let go, we are doing everything we can."

The local health authority, Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de Laval, did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.