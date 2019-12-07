1 woman dead, 2 others injured after carbon monoxide exposure in Laval, police say

A 59-year-old woman was found dead in a Laval home and two other people were transported to hospital after being exposed to carbon monoxide Friday afternoon, police say.

Police still do not know how the three people were poisoned by the toxic gas, but do not suspect foul play, according to Laval police spokesperson Sgt. Geneviève Major.

Police were called to the townhouse at around 2:30 p.m. in the Laval-des-Rapides district, near the intersection of Ampère Avenue and de Royan Street.

They were told a man was in respiratory distress, but when police arrived, they discovered there were multiple victims — including the woman who was declared dead on the spot.

A 53-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at the hospital. They are expected to recover, Major said.

"There were a lot of people on the site," she said, though she was unable to provide an exact number. It appears many of them live in the home, she said, but that there may have been visitors as well.

Four of the people were evaluated by ambulance workers, but did not require hospitalization, an Urgences-santé spokesperson confirmed.

Firefighters tested the air and did not find traces of carbon monoxide in the home, Major said. However, the toxic gas was found in victims' blood, she said.

The coroner will be investigating to determine what exactly happened in the house.