Search for child in Laval river suspended for night after car found partially submerged

The search for a child in the Rivière des Mille Îles was called off for the night Friday evening, but Laval police remained on the scene, trying to understand how a car containing a mother and her two children ended up in the frigid waters.

The mother and one of her children was rescued and taken to hospital, but another is still missing after the car they were in was found partially submerged in the river, located just north of Laval.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Laval police received a 911 call about the partially submerged vehicle near les Érables Street which runs parallel to the Rivière des Mille Îles, said Laval police spokesperson Erika Landry.

Landry said it became too dark to continue the search Friday evening and it will resume in the morning. She said provincial police will assist with the search.

Police are not providing the ages of the children, but Landry said they are very young.

She said a criminal investigative unit was called to the scene.

Police are not providing an update on the medical condition of the mother and child who were pulled from the vehicle.