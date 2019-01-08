Laval bio-science museum explores how brains form racial prejudices

An exhibition in Laval is exploring how the human brain forms prejudices and racist thoughts, inviting schoolchildren to arrive at their own conclusions about how stereotypes may not be accurate.

The exhibition, called Us and Them: From Prejudice to Racism, runs until June 2020 at the Musée Armand-Frappier, a bio-science interpretation centre.

It features interactive activities and includes a gallery showing the historical injustices committed because of racial prejudice, including Nazi war atrocities and the mistreatment of Indigenous people in Canada.

"We're very similar, from our genetic point of view," Guylaine Archambault, the museum's director, told CBC Montreal's Daybreak Tuesday.

"There's some concept of breeds in animals — dogs, horses — but it doesn't hold for human beings."

"There are some variances, some difference in DNA to explain our colour differences, but those are just differences that appeared to adapt to, say, the sun."

But these genetic differences are insignificant, she said.

Us and Them: From Prejudice to Racism, on now at the Musée Armand-Frappier in Laval, was adapted from an exhibition at the Musée de l’Homme in Paris. (Musée Armand-Frappier / Image au Carré )

So why do human beings translate these small genetic adaptation into race-based discrimination?

The answer lies in the way our brains work to categorize different people and things, according to Archambault.

"Our brain uses lots of our energy, and it has developed strategies to see the world," she said.

"We categorize: living things, non-living things, animals, plants, plants that we can eat, animals that are predators," she said. "This is how we learn."

This inclination to group things together and label objects is the first step toward the creation of racial hierarchies in peoples' minds, even though it's wrong to do that, says Archambault.

The exhibition aims to teach children about the cognitive processes that underpin racial discrimination, she said.

The curators of the exhibition were mindful of how best to present this information to children.

For instance, to show how stereotypes are not always accurate, the museum uses children's favourite toys. In one exercise, the museum asks children to choose between a truck and a doll — playing with the stereotype that boys like trucks, and girls like dolls.

Through questions and answers, Archambault says, children discover how their stereotypes may not always be accurate.

The exhibition, which costs $13 for adults and $11 for children, is open to school groups.

"It's very enlightening and inspiring for us to continue to try and share all this knowledge, because knowledge and education is a good way to tackle lots of issues in our society," Archambault said.