2 men stabbed outside of Laval bar, 4 others arrested

Two men are recovering after they were stabbed inside a bar in Laval's Sainte-Dorothée neighbourhood early this morning.

Laval police said they were hurt during a fight as Chez Hervé was closing, just after 3 a.m. The victims were transported to hospital, but their injuries are not life threatening.

Four people were arrested not far from the establishment and are expected to appear in a Laval courtroom today.

The four suspects, aged between 24 and 28, are known to law enforcement, police said.

Const. Julie Marois said the suspects are known to police for criminal infractions, though she declined to say what types of crimes they are known for.

Officers were still at the scene hours later, speaking to witnesses about what happened.

At this point, no other suspects are being sought by police, Marois said.