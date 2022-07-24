Tornado in Laurentians damages homes, leaves hundreds without power

Dozens of Hydro-Québec workers are trying to get electricity back this morning for clients in the Laurentians, after a tornado hit the region Saturday evening.

Environment Canada confirmed a tornado uprooted trees and damaged homes in Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard and Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts. No injuries are being reported.

Jacques Juneau, a resident of Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, says around 30 fallen trees had blocked the road outside his home.

"It was pretty striking," he said. "There were trees everywhere on the road."

Jacques Juneau of Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard says 'there was no way of passing' on the roads after the storm. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Hydro-Québec says a power outage in the area started a little after 6 p.m. Saturday. According to the company's website, most clients should have power back in two to three days.

In Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, 395 clients are without electricity as of 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

La <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tornade?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tornade</a> qui a frappé hier plusieurs municipalités des <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Laurentides?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Laurentides</a> a provoqué des dégâts importants sur le réseau de distribution. Les travaux à réaliser pour rétablir le courant sont parfois complexes et le terrain demeure difficile d’accès. (1/2) <a href="https://t.co/y5Vnojrorw">pic.twitter.com/y5Vnojrorw</a> —@client_hydro

A team from Environment Canada is on-site gathering information about the strength of the tornado and the damage it caused.