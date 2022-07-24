Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

Tornado in Laurentians damages homes, leaves hundreds without power

Hydro-Québec says customers should get power back in two to three days.

CBC News ·
A violent storm damaged homes in Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard on July 23. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Dozens of Hydro-Québec workers are trying to get electricity back this morning for clients in the Laurentians, after a tornado hit the region Saturday evening.

Environment Canada confirmed a tornado uprooted trees and damaged homes in Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard and Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts. No injuries are being reported.

Jacques Juneau, a resident of Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, says around 30 fallen trees had blocked the road outside his home.

"It was pretty striking," he said. "There were trees everywhere on the road."

Fallen trees block a road at night.
Jacques Juneau of Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard says 'there was no way of passing' on the roads after the storm. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Hydro-Québec says a power outage in the area started a little after 6 p.m. Saturday. According to the company's website, most clients should have power back in two to three days.

In Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, 395 clients are without electricity as of 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

A team from Environment Canada is on-site gathering information about the strength of the tornado and the damage it caused.

With files from Shuyee Lee, Shawn Lyons and Radio-Canada's Charlotte Dumoulin

