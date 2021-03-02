Provincial police investigating homicide, attempted murder after two women found in Laurentians home

Provincial police are investigating a homicide and an attempted murder after two women were found in a home in the Laurentians.

The Sureté du Québec responded to a 911 call at around 9:15 p.m. in Sainte-Sophie on Monday, and found both of them with life-threatening injuries, and they were transported to hospital.

The 60-year-old woman has since died, and the 28-year-old woman remains in critical condition. Police say they are from the same family.

Provincial police say a car collision in nearby Saint-Jerôme took place at around the time they were called to the Laurentians home. Investigators believe a 33-year-old man who was seriously hurt in that collision is a person of interest.

He will be met by investigators as soon as his condition allows it.