Man dies at ski hill north of Montreal, provincial police say

A man died Tuesday morning at a ski hill in the Laurentians, a region north of Montreal popular with skiers.

Quebec provincial police were called to Mont Avila, a small ski hill connected to Saint-Sauveur, a popular resort, around 10 a.m., after receiving reports that a man had been seriously injured.

He fell while skiing, Sûreté du Quéec spokesperson Marc Tessier said.

First responders transported the man, who was in his 70s, to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tessier said officers will assist the coroner with the investigation and an autopsy will be performed. At first glance, Tessier said, there is nothing criminal about the incident.

It is the second time in a week that a skier has died in the Laurentians. On Friday, a teenager died after falling off the chairlift at the Morin-Heights ski hill.