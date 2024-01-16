Content
Skip to Main Content#contentAccessibility Help
#content
Montreal·Updated

Man dies at ski hill north of Montreal, provincial police say

Quebec provincial police were called to Mont Avila, a small ski hill connected to Saint-Sauveur, a popular resort, around 10 a.m., after receiving reports that a man had been seriously injured.

2nd death in less than a week at a ski hill in the Laurentians

CBC News ·
A closeup of the side door of a white, black and yellow police car.
Quebec provincial police are aiding the coroner with an investigation into the death of a man at a ski hill north of Montreal. (Lynda Paradis/Radio-Canada)

A man died Tuesday morning at a ski hill in the Laurentians, a region north of Montreal popular with skiers.

Quebec provincial police were called to Mont Avila, a small ski hill connected to Saint-Sauveur, a popular resort, around 10 a.m., after receiving reports that a man had been seriously injured.

He fell while skiing, Sûreté du Quéec spokesperson Marc Tessier said.

First responders transported the man, who was in his 70s, to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tessier said officers will assist the coroner with the investigation and an autopsy will be performed. At first glance, Tessier said, there is nothing criminal about the incident. 

It is the second time in a week that a skier has died in the Laurentians. On Friday, a teenager died after falling off the chairlift at the Morin-Heights ski hill. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now