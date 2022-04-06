Man accused of killing teenager north of Montreal to plead guilty to 2nd-degree murder

The man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl in the Laurentians a little more than two years ago will plead guilty to second-degree murder.

Océane Boyer's body was found on the side of the road on Feb. 26, 2020 in Brownsburg-Chatham, Que., which is located about an hour north of Montreal. She died from severe head trauma.

François Sénécal, 53, who was close friend to Océane's family and considered to be an uncle to the slain teenager, was arrested a day after her body was found and charged with first-degree murder.

The evidence against Sénécal included video from a car wash, where he was seen trying to clean away evidence.

The killing and the ensuing arrest rocked both the accused and the victim's families, who had close ties going back years.

The victim's parents watched Wednesday's proceedings at the Saint-Jerôme courthouse virtually. Sénécal was at a detention centre and phoned into the courtroom.

Both the Crown and lawyers representing Sénécal announced he would plead guilty at his next court appearance on April 22.

On that day, lawyers are expected to present a joint recommendation for sentencing.

A conviction of second-degree murder triggers an automatic life sentence, with no possibility of parole before at least 10 years.