Laurentians municipality fights $96M lawsuit from mining giant in Quebec's Court of Appeal

The Laurentians municipality of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge was before the Quebec Court of Appeal Wednesday, arguing to have a $96-million lawsuit filed by a mining company quashed.

Vancouver-based Canada Carbon wants compensation from the municipality, about 110 kilometres northwest of Montreal, for blocking the development of a graphite mine and marble quarry.

The municipality's annual budget is $5.5 million.

The lawyer for Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Marc-André Le Chasseur, argued Wednesday the lawsuit was "abusive" and "clearly meant to intimidate."

The municipality wants to have the lawsuit tossed on the grounds that it's a strategic lawsuit against public participation, commonly known as a SLAPP lawsuit.

Grenville-sur-la-Rouge is appealing a Superior Court ruling from 2018, when a judge ruled that the lawsuit was not abusive and could proceed.

Company argues it's acted in good faith

Roger Paiement, the lawyer for Canada Carbon, told the panel of judges the company had followed all regulatory steps in good faith and that its development proposal had been accepted by a previous municipal council.

Paiement said the lawsuit was in no way an attempt to silence anyone, but rather to seek fair compensation for lost business.

A small group of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge residents held banners on the steps of the court of appeal after the hearing, including Normand Éthier, spokesperson for the group SOS Grenville-sur-la-Rouge.

"The lawsuit aims to clamp down all opposition. It represents $38,000 per citizen," Éthier told CBC.

"Obviously it's ridiculous. It won't happen. But the company maintains it, to maintain the veil of uncertainty and insecurity."

Grenville-sur-la-Rouge Mayor Tom Arnold said the town has already spent $200,000 in legal fees.

Québec Solidaire co-leader Manon Massé was also there to support the municipality.

The panel of judges said it would take time to consider the facts before deciding if the lawsuit can proceed.