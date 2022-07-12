Laurentians mayors offer to take on urgent highway repairs from Quebec to prevent more fatalities

Johanne Lortie was holding onto her partner, Martin Labelle, on their motorcycle when a car swerved to avoid a huge pothole on Highway 15, colliding with the bike and sending both riders into the air.

Labelle was killed.

Lortie was badly injured, suffering a fractured pelvis, a busted femur and five cracks in her spine. She says Labelle would still be alive if roads in western Quebec were better maintained.

"We pay crazy high taxes for roads with craters," she said. "Let the city take care of its citizens and then send the bill, because the opposite isn't working right now."

Recurring fatalities on Highways 15 and 117 have pushed a group of mayors from the Laurentians to call for more action to be taken on both Quebec highways.

Just Monday, an eight-year-old girl and a woman, 37, died on Route 117 in Labelle, in the Laurentians.

Michèle Lalonde, mayor of Sainte-Adèle, and her counterparts in the region are calling on Quebec's Transport Ministry (MTQ) to hand off some road repair responsibilities to them.

"What I said to other mayors is, if within two or three weeks, we don't have solutions from the ministry, we'll probably prepare solutions and suggest what we can do to them," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. But that is provided they are given enough funding, she said.

Repairs in the works

The MTQ said it could not provide the annual average daily traffic volume for which Highway 15 was designed because the infrastructure is "too old," a spokesperson wrote in an email.

Its most recent data from 2019 shows that the section of Highway 15 going through Saint-Adèle had an annual average daily traffic volume of 30,000 vehicles.

Sarah Bensadoun of the MTQ says the ministry is investing $300 million in roads and bridges in the Laurentians from now until 2024.

"We are perfectly aware that there are some areas in the Route 117 that are not up to our standards, mostly in terms of potholes but these potholes are seasonal unfortunately," Bensadoun said. "So that's why we have to go back from time to time to do some repairs and we will continue to do that."

In an email to CBC, a spokesperson for the MTQ confirmed the ministry plans to carry out repairs on sections of Highways 15 and 117 in Saint-Jérôme, Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Mont-Blanc and Mont-Tremblant.

Catherine Hamé Mulcair, the mayor of Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs, says she knows firsthand how terrifying driving on Highway 15 can be.

"No one drives in the lanes," she said. "Everyone is driving a little off the lanes and that's obviously not a safe way to drive on a highway."

Growing use

Hamé Mulcair is urging transport authorities to consider doing significant repairs to Highway 15, northbound and southbound.

"It has reached a level of degradation that is important," she said. "Due to the pandemic and due to the growth we've been having in the region, I think maybe the highway was used a lot more than what was actually planned.

Morin-Heights Mayor Timothy Watchorn, who has been on council for 20 years, says Morin-Heights has seen a huge increase in traffic on its main arteries.

The region has more than doubled its population in the past two decades, growing from 2,100 to 4,755. Cottage-goers represent about a third of the population, Watchorn says.

"On a busy summer day there are 6,000 cars that pass on a little road at the centre of Morin-Heights," Watchorn said, referring to a traffic test conducted in the city centre in the summer of 2021.

"We try to work with the MTQ. It's very difficult because we have to try and apply sound bylaws and speed bylaws … we're trying to make people mindful that people live here."