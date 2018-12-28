2 charged with theft after Laurentians community mailbox robberies

Two people are facing charges for allegedly stealing from community mailboxes in the Laurentians, after police recovered more than a hundred missing letters and packages dating back to November in the town of Lachute.

The suspects, a 25-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, were arrested and face charges of theft and mischief

Acting on a tip, police searched the home and vehicle of the two suspects, according to Quebec provincial police spokesperson Sgt. Marc Tessier.

"The information was passed on to police," Tessier told Radio-Canada. "They were stealing the contents of the lockbox in Lachute."

Tessier said the public should remain vigilant, since several letters from banking institutions and Quebec's automobile insurance board (SAAQ) were stolen.

In a statement, Canada Post said "a lot of mail has been recovered," and will be sent to the intended recipients.

Canada Post said its employees will repair vandalized community mailboxes after the Christmas holidays.

Police are now trying to determine if there is any link between the Laurentian thefts and recent mailbox robberies in Western Quebec that also happened in the weeks leading up to Christmas.