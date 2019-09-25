Identity thieves may be targeting mailboxes in the Laurentians, Quebec police say

Community mailboxes in the Laurentians are being targeted by mail thieves looking to steal personal information, provincial police say.

Mailboxes in the Pays-d'en-Hauts regional county municipality, which includes towns like Saint-Sauveur and Sainte-Adèle, were damaged last week.

"The suspect or suspects steal the mail that is inside these mailboxes," the Sûreté du Québec said in a statement. "Some documents, with personal information, could have been stolen."

The SQ declined CBC's interview request Wednesday morning. The statement does not say how many mailboxes have been targeted or the exact locations of the incidents.

The SQ encourages victims to quickly report any incidents to them — the personal information obtained by the suspect or suspects could be used to commit fraud.

Police say anyone who observes someone exhibiting unusual behaviour should note a brief description of the suspect, such as sex, approximate age, colour of clothing and any tattoos or scars, then contact them.

E-transfers instead of sending cash

Provincial police recommend e-transfers instead of sending cheques or cash to loved ones to prevent the money from being stolen in the mail.



In the case of mail theft, the sender should also be notified, the SQ says.

In July, three people were arrested by Montreal police for allegedly raiding mailboxes to steal peoples' identities in Montreal and Laval.

In Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough, several mailboxes were broken into last summer, making residents to worry that their identity had been stolen. (CBC)

After that incident, Montreal police urged people to use mailboxes equipped with locks, or mail slots, to prevent future break-ins.

According to Canada Post, identity thieves collect personal information by stealing mail or searching through the garbage for discarded mail.

Tips to keep your mail safe