16-year-old girl dies in ATV crash in the Laurentians

A 16-year-old girl has died after an all-terrain vehicle crash near Lac Jacques in the Laurentians, about two-and-a-half hours north of Montreal.

The crash occurred at around 11 a.m. Saturday, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

The girl was transported to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

An 8-year-old girl was also on the vehicle at the time of the crash. She suffered minor injuries.

Provincial police are trying to determine how the crash happened.

According to initial observations, police say the 16-year-old driver may have gotten stuck under the vehicle after the crash.