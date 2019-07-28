Woman in critical condition after car carrying 4 children flips on Highway 117

A 40-year-old woman is in critical condition after her car swerved off Highway 117 in the Rivière-Rouge area of the Laurentians on Sunday morning.

Police say she was driving with four children in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The children were also transported to hospital, but their lives are not in danger.

Quebec provincial police say the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. The car was turning when it struck a pole and flipped over.

Police have not disclosed what the relationship is between the woman and the four children.