Black LGBTQ filmmakers are opening up conversations on long marginalized issues, says festival founder

Laurent Lafontant has been running the Massimadi film festival for over 15 years. He speaks with CBC Montreal News at 11 host Sudha Krishnan about what has changed over that time.

Laurent Lafontant, founder of the Massimadi film festival and one of the 2022 CBC Quebec Black Changemakers, speaks with CBC Montreal News at 11 host Sudha Krishnan about how he's seen once sidelined stories come to the mainstream as he's been running his annual event.

Do you know a changemaker? Nominations are open for 2024 CBC Black Changemakers.

We invite you to nominate your colleagues, friends and family in Quebec — anyone who is making a difference. Self-nominations are welcome as well.

CBC Quebec is accepting nominations until March 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Fill out the form here.