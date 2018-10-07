Quebec NFLer Laurent Duvernay-Tardif fractures fibula

Quebec-born Kansas City Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif fractured his fibula and had to be carried off the field during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The injury happened at the end of the fourth quarter, when Jaguars defensive lineman Marcell Dareus fell on Duvernay-Tardif's left leg. Dareus weighs about 330 pounds.

Duvernay-Tardif remained on the ground, and left the field with the help of medical professionals.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he believes Duvernay-Tardif will be unable to play for a significant amount of time, but he should be back by the end of the season.

The Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que​., native previously sustained a left knee injury in October 2017. He was forced to stop playing for more than a month. He also suffered his second concussion since joining the NFL earlier this year at a training camp.

The Chiefs went on to beat Jacksonville 30-14 to remain a perfect 5-0 on the NFL season. The team's next game is on the road against the New England Patriots next Sunday.

With files from Radio-Canada and La Presse Canadienne