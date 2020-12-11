How Tyndale St-Georges helped shape my future

I grew up in Little Burgundy, a neighbourhood with a Black population hailing from the Caribbean, Nova Scotia and the United States, bringing with them a wealth of talent and music. So much so that in the early 20th century, Montreal was dubbed the Harlem of the North and Little Burgundy was its beating heart.

But growing up I was always the outsider, literally. Though I was from Burgundy, I lived two streets from its borders — which made all the difference! Although I took part in park activities and the odd game, I wasn't the sporty type. I was usually found drawing, further pushing me to outsider status. I obsessed over Tron, Transformers and video games, be it drawing my own comics or hanging out in the arcades hours after I ran out of money, then teaching myself to play their theme songs on my father's organ when I got home.

Tyndale was one of two community hubs when I was growing up. The other was the NCC (Negro Community Centre) a little further into Burgundy. But being across the street from a park and two blocks away from me, Tyndale was where I found myself after school or on weekends. It's the centre that picked us up in a tiny school bus with a huge pot of boiled hotdogs along with condiments and buns to take us to Granby Zoo. It's where I played dodgeball or hung out in the library and arts and crafts room.

The time spent there and the support from staff was integral to me continuing my path into arts, as it was natural for me to draw — sometimes a little too much! I drew in class and often made flip books out of the corners of my mom's novels (I'd like to say old novels she had long-since read-and I'm sticking to my story). That creativity filtered into epic costume-making for Halloween; collecting cardboard boxes, paint, aluminum foil, tape and other knick-knacks to be either Optimus Prime or a Ghostbuster. Little did I know, the latter would be an inspiration for what my company represents today.

A post-apocalyptic take on the Jacques-Cartier Bridge. (Submitted by Lateef Martin)

Graduating from Dawson College, I've been a freelance artist for most of my life, picking up illustration contracts and eventually speaking in schools, comic book conventions and colleges not only about my process but about being a Black illustrator and how the industry had influenced me.

Being a fan of comics, music, cosplay (costume play) and video games, I founded my company Miscellaneum Studios: Where Everyone Can Be A Hero. Its goal is to provide innovative entertainment from comic books to games, music, events and more while featuring Black, Indigenous and people of colour, women, the LGBTQ+ community, the disabled, neurodivergent and other marginalized communities in a positive light.

The vision for the company ties back to my time drawing at Tyndale, and Ghostbusters.

I didn't realize it at the time, but as a child I only drew white characters because that is all I saw. And when I saw Black characters, they were overwhelmingly the pimp, the drug dealer, the criminal or other stereotypes. When I saw that Winston Zeddemore (played by Ernie Hudson), just an average joe looking for a job, became the fourth member of the Ghostbusters, it really resonated with me that he wasn't a stereotype.

Understanding these issues through a lens of Blackness opened me up to seeing how other marginalized groups were represented in media. From there, I pledged to do my best to represent more diverse characters, ensuring I worked with people from those communities to create accurate portrayals.

A 'feeder' from Lateef Martin's comic book series Z'Isle. (Submitted by Lateef Martin)

In 2013, I co-created a comic book series set in Montreal seven years after a zombie apocalypse called Z'Isle. (Issue 7 coming out for Balck History month!) My talent for costume-making and music tied into it, giving birth to cosplay and a Canada Council for the Arts-backed musical theatre performance called Abdul Lateef and the Distraction Machine, as well as a music-based video game in development called Distraction Machine.

I soon discovered that there is a serious lack of diversity in the video game industry, and now part of my mission is to encourage more Black, Indigenous and people of colour to see that it is a viable career path. Plus, Montreal is one of the biggest cities in the world for games. We have several AAA studios such as Warner Bros., Ubisoft and Square Enix (the equivalent to big Hollywood movie studios) and over 250 independent game studios.

I am one of four administrators in a Facebook group called Game & Colour — a BIPOC-only space for people in the video game industry. Some members have expressed that had it not been for a space where they could share their stories and experiences safely, ask for advice and share their successes, they would have left the industry altogether.

Lateef is using his 3D printer to help fabricate face shields for organizations including Tyndale St-Georges Community Centre. (Submitted by Lateef Martin)

When COVID hit, I was fortunate enough to be able to continue working as I have — from home developing a video game with my team remotely. When CERB happened, it was a great relief but I also felt I could give back, and with my 3D printer I decided to print out frames for face shields, assemble them and offer them to community centres. Tyndale was among the first places I reached out to.

But when things get back to normal(ish), I hope to host workshops and show the youth that you too can make video games and comics and more and help shape what heroes could look like for the next generation.

