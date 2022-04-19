Southern Quebec hit with April snowfall

You can add snow-shovelling to your spring cleaning list, as a late-season snowfall hits Southern Quebec this morning.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Monday evening announcing heavy, wet snow for the Montreal Island, Laval, Longueuil, and Châteauguay—Laprairie areas.

A major weather system from the U.S. East Coast is behind the blanket of snow across the greater Montreal region, according to the weather agency. Five to 10 centimetres of snow could fall.

"Visibilities will be significantly reduced in heavy snow during the Tuesday morning rush hour," the statement reads.

Environment Canada is advising drivers to be careful due to slippery roads.

Temperatures will stay close to the freezing mark throughout the day.