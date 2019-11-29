Last Liberal riding outside of Montreal up for grabs in Jean-Talon byelection

Just 14 months after the last provincial election, voters in Quebec City's Jean-Talon riding are heading back to the polls on Monday.

The Liberals are hoping to fend off strong challenges from the Coalition Avenir Québec, as well as Québéc Solidaire and the Parti Québécois.

In 2018, Liberal MNA Sébastien Proulx beat his CAQ opponent by 1,362 votes.

But the former education minister quit politics less than a year later — leaving an opening in the Liberal fortress.

The Quebec Liberal Party has won in every single election since the electoral map was drawn in 1966 — although the boundaries of the riding have changed significantly in that time.

It now encompasses part of the Montcalm neighbourhood, as well as Sillery and Sainte-Foy.

If the party loses Jean-Talon, the Liberals will no longer have a sitting MNA outside the greater Montreal region.

The only other Liberal win in 2018 was former premier Philippe Couillard in Roberval.

A byelection followed Couillard's departure in December 2018, and the CAQ's Nancy Guillemette won with 55 per cent of the vote.

The party's only hope now is Gertrude Bourdon.

Bourdon is the former executive director of Quebec City's hospital network, the CHU de Québec, and was one of Couillard's star candidates in 2018.

She made a dramatic entrance into politics during that campaign — and was reportedly courted by the CAQ — before joining Couillard's team.

But Bourdon ended up in third place in Jean-Lesage, behind the winning Québec Solidaire candidate, and the CAQ candidate.

'Liberal bastion'

Sillery resident Robert Dinan said the Liberals' time may be up in Jean-Talon.

"It's a Liberal bastion but I think that [Boutin] has a serious chance of winning," he said.

Dinan said he thinks voters in the riding are "obviously consistent", but also "conservative" — and "vote with their wallets."

Robert Dinan, who has already cast his ballot in the Jean-Talon by-election, thinks the Liberal party could lose the riding it has held onto for nearly 55 years. (Josh Grant/CBC)

About 20 per cent of voters cast ballots in the advanced polls.

Catherine Delfosse was one of them and said she didn't mind voting again, just 14 months after the provincial election.

"It gives us the opportunity to change our minds if we want," she said. "We had the opportunity to test the new government too, which was a great thing."

Strolling down Maguire Street, Rodolphe Gagnon agrees that a second vote gives citizens the chance to critique the government.

He decided to go with Parti Québécois candidate Sylvain Barrette, for the second time in a row.

"For me, it's the party that embodies the sovereignty movements, and I like the balance in the values and policies the party puts forward."

Meanwhile, Québec Solidaire MNAs went door-to-door on Thursday evening to rally support for their candidate, Olivier Bolduc, a teacher and environmental activist.

Polls say CAQ gaining ground

Things are looking good for the CAQ, and that was confirmed by a recent Léger poll, commissioned by the Journal de Montréal.

It found that 49 per cent of respondents in the Quebec City region would vote for the CAQ if another election were held today — only 17 per cent would choose the Liberals.

"I don't need to be a betting person to feel that the Coalition Avenir Quebec is well poised to gain that seat from the Liberals," according to Léger executive vice-president Christian Bourque

Polls will be open on Monday, December 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

