Legionnaires' outbreak in LaSalle confounds Montreal public health

In the midst of a rising number of COVID-19 cases, public health teams are faced with another challenge: finding the source of a legionnaires' outbreak in the borough of LaSalle.

Officials are reporting seven possible cases since the beginning of September.

The city's public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, said officials have already inspected 200 cooling towers in the area but still haven't found the source.

"We're really trying to find out what is the source of the infection. It is important to know that this infection doesn't get transmitted from a person to another," she said on CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

Legionnaires' disease is a pneumonia-like illness that can be caught by breathing in fine water droplets contaminated with Legionella bacteria in the air.

There are usually about 40 cases every year in Montreal and this year there have been 27.

Drouin said it can be transmitted through heating and water cooling systems.

"We have a local team that is going in the field to see if there is other sources that we could have missed," she said.