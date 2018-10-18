Royal Canadian Legion in Lasalle will stay open thanks to fundraisers

The Royal Canadian Legion in Lasalle says it has raised enough money to pay the thousands of dollars in back taxes it owes to the city and will be able to stay open in its current location.

The Legion had until Nov. 4 to settle the total of $54,000 in taxes it owes the city for 2017 and 2018.

The organization lost its tax-exempt charitable status in 2013, and saw its annual property taxes jump from $3,000 per year to $30,000.

Legion president Ray Cormie says it is surviving thanks to fundraisers organized with the help of other community groups and businesses, and an agreement with the borough of Lasalle to lease the space.

'There are a lot of good people out there'

"We've had a lot of good support from a lot of people," Cormie told CBC News. "There's a lot of good people out there and they have definitely reached out to us, and we're forever grateful for all their donations."

The legion has used this building in Lasalle since 1963, Cormie said. (CBC)

The tax deadline coincides with the day the Legion will be holding its 2018 Remembrance Day ceremony.

The fundraisers include a comedy show by the Montreal comedian Joey Elias on Friday, as well as a performance by Irish band The Clahanes next weekend.

And O'Connor's, a Lasalle restaurant, is hosting a roast beef dinner Monday and will be donating the proceeds from it to the Legion.