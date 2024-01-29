5 injured in hit and run in Montreal

Montreal police are investigating a hit and run that sent three adults and two children to hospital Sunday night with minor injuries.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in Montreal's LaSalle borough.

According to witnesses, an SUV was heading west on Cordner Street while a car was going north on Lapierre Street. Police say the driver of the car failed to stop at the intersection and hit the victims' vehicle, then fled on foot.

No suspect has been identified, though the collision squad and canine unit were called to the scene. Police say they will also look at footage from surveillance cameras.

Those injured in the crash were a five-year-old, a 13-year old, a 67-year-old man, a 65 year-old-woman and a 43-year-old woman.