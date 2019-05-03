LaSalle ecocentre closed indefinitely due to operational issues

Just in time for spring cleaning, the City of Montreal has announced it is temporarily closing the LaSalle ecocentre.

The city says it will do everything in its power to limit the impact on residents, but it's not clear how long the facility will be closed.

Ecocentres are among the only places Montrealers can drop off large recyclable items, hazardous household waste and trash from construction.

There are seven in total, but two are now closed — the LaSalle location and the Saint-Laurent location, which closed last week.

The problem, the city says, is a shortage of truck drivers with Matrec, the contractor it recently hired to transport waste.

It had to find a new contractor after the original contractor, Mélimax, was banned from bidding on contracts after allegations of waste dumping earlier this year.

The other ecocentres are in Cartierville, Côte-des-Neiges, Rivière-des-Prairies, Petite-Patrie and Saint-Michel, and are usually open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.