'Temporary' towering dirt pile left by condo developer in LaSalle infuriates homeowners

Some LaSalle residents got bags of sand for Christmas from the borough in an attempt to block muddy water from streaming off a condo development site and into their homes.

A four-storey pile of dirt and rocks has been an eyesore for some residents since June and one homeowner, Tony Lombardi wants the condo developer to do something about it.

"It towers over our house," he said.

Lombardi told CBC Montreal's Daybreak that the developer assured him the pile was temporary when it appeared last summer.

"Here we are six, seven months later and it still hasn't left."

He said the pile behind his house on Curé-De Rossi Street was put there by developer Apéro Condos.

Apéro Condos didn't respond to a request for comment from CBC News.

Water and mud has been running off the pile into residents' backyard. (Submitted by Tony Lombardi)

Lombardi said the warm temperatures and rain have caused run-off that sent mud and water flooding down.

"The run-off from the mountain started to get into our backyards," he said. "One of my neighbours also had it going into her basement."

Manon Barbe, the mayor of LaSalle, said she feels for the residents but that the municipality doesn't have the power to order the developer to act — the mountain of dirt is, at least legally, an acceptable size.

Barbe said she hasn't been able to speak with developers either.

"I really deplore the lack of collaboration of the promoter," Barbe said.

Lombardi is now concerned the situation wont be resolved before the spring and he should brace for flooding — the water in his backyard has already started leaking into his basement window.

This dirt pile has been in Tony Lombardi's backyard since June. (CBC)

"What I'd like to see is, have this mountain removed as soon as possible so that we don't get into bigger problems with mud or anything coming to our homes," he said.

The borough sent an engineer to assess the situation for residents.

The engineer confirmed the pile was not a risk for a landslide, and added that it is now frozen and won't absorb any water.