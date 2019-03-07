'Mud mountain' saga ends for LaSalle residents

The battle against "mud mountain" is finally coming to an end for LaSalle residents who have complained for months about the eyesore dumped behind their properties.

"You can imagine, this looming over your backyard with the dirt just blowing in. A few people had boulders just bouncing down," said homeowner Frances Huot.

The dirt was piled there last June by by developer Apéro Condos.

Residents and the borough have been pressing the construction company to remove it, but the developer ignored those demands.

Apéro Condos didn't respond to a request for comment from CBC News.

Recently, however, the federal government pledged to invest $42 million in affordable housing units to be built by Apéro.

The development is in Liberal MP Dave Lametti's riding and, according to LaSalle Mayor Manon Barbe, Lametti helped move the mountain.

"His office got in touch with the [Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation] and [it] contacted the promoter," Barbe said.

The company told the borough it should take about a month to haul the dirt away.

Barbe said that LaSalle will change its bylaws so something like this doesn't happen again.