Montreal convenience store clerk tied up in attempted armed robbery, police say

A tactical squad is searching for an armed suspect, after a clerk was tied up in a LaSalle convenience store Saturday morning, a Montreal police spokesperson confirms.

A large perimeter has been set up around the store on Dollard Avenue, near the corner of David Boyer Street.

Dollard Avenue is closed between Réjane Street and Jean-Brillon Street.

According to police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils, an armed suspect entered the store around 5 a.m. and tied up the clerk. She said a client then walked in and untied the clerk, and the two escaped together. They then called police.

The clerk and the client were not injured, she said.

It's not known if the suspect fled or whether the person is still in the store, Chèvrefils said.

More to come.