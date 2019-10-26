Montreal convenience store clerk tied up in attempted armed robbery, police say
Police searching for suspect, clerk was not injured
A tactical squad is searching for an armed suspect, after a clerk was tied up in a LaSalle convenience store Saturday morning, a Montreal police spokesperson confirms.
A large perimeter has been set up around the store on Dollard Avenue, near the corner of David Boyer Street.
Dollard Avenue is closed between Réjane Street and Jean-Brillon Street.
According to police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils, an armed suspect entered the store around 5 a.m. and tied up the clerk. She said a client then walked in and untied the clerk, and the two escaped together. They then called police.
The clerk and the client were not injured, she said.
It's not known if the suspect fled or whether the person is still in the store, Chèvrefils said.
More to come.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.