No serious injuries after LaSalle school carbon monoxide poisoning, doctor says

A total of 35 students and eight adults from a Lasalle elementary school were sent to hospital Monday after being exposed to carbon monoxide, but medical officials say patients were not seriously injured.

"The children were all in stable condition. All of them were walking and there were no life-threatening events or issues with those patients," Dr. Dominic Chalut told CBC Montreal's Daybreak Tuesday.

"They all had significant exposure. But, fortunately for them, all of them were very stable. They suffered no significant injury."

Chalut is a pediatric emergency room doctor and toxicologist with the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC). First responders took victims to area hospitals, including Montreal Children's where Chalut was working in the emergency room.

Some of the patients were put in hyperbaric chambers — an oxygen therapy device that promotes delivery of oxygen to cells and organs, reversing the poison's toxicity, said Chalut.

Medical officials from the the Sacré-Coeur-de-Montréal Hospital reported 12 students were released overnight.

Nous confirmons que les 12 enfants admis à l'Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur-de-Montréal à la suite d'une intoxication au monoxyde de carbone dans une école de Lasalle ont reçu leur congé cette nuit. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/h%C3%B4pitalsacr%C3%A9coeur?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hôpitalsacrécoeur</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hscm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hscm</a> —@CIUSSSnmtl

Sainte-Justine hospital admitted 22 of the students. The hospital says their conditions are all stable.

Montreal firefighters have said a faulty heating system was likely responsible for Monday morning's carbon monoxide leak at the school, École des Découvreurs, on 39th Avenue, near Riverside Park.

Nine students, between the ages of six and 13, had lost consciousness at the school. Others had felt nauseous or dizzy. Some had vomited.

The school remains closed Tuesday for more air quality testing. Fire officials have said the carbon monoxide levels in the hallways were up to five times higher than those that normally trigger an evacuation.

The Marguerite-Bourgeoys school board is holding a press conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday, when school officials are expected to release more information about the incident.

On Monday, Montreal fire Chief Francis Leduc said the school was not equipped with carbon monoxide detectors, thought the school board's president, Diane Lamarche-Venne, said it was.

She said the school is equipped with both a carbon monoxide detector and a methane detector — although neither are mandatory under Quebec's construction code.