Police investigating after LaSalle fire leads to discovery of cannabis plantation

Montreal police are investigating after a fire in a LaSalle home sent three people to hospital Monday night.

About 50 firefighters were called to the home at the corner of Lafleur Avenue and Chatelle Street around 10 p.m.

Crews found two cannabis plantations inside, one on the first floor and one on the second. Police say they will work to determine whether there was a permit for the operation.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Three men were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, but are expected to recover.