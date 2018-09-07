LaSalle mayor worries residents will be trapped by planned work on Angrignon Blvd.

Quebec's Transport Ministry wants to limit access to Angrignon Boulevard in 2019 —​ a move that has left Lasalle Mayor Manon Barbe expecting the worst.

She said it's already chaotic getting in and out of the borough and she fears more traffic woes are on the way.

The Transport Ministry plans to tear down and replace the Angrignon Blvd. overpass, Barbe said, which links the borough to Highway 20.

The proposed closure is set to last through most of 2019, as part of reconstruction work for the Turcot Interchange.

"Since the beginning of the planning for the Turcot project in 2009, the Borough of LaSalle has been very cooperative despite the many constraints that this has entailed for local traffic," Barbe said in a statement.

"Now this is the last straw that breaks the camel's back."

Bad news for residents, businesses

The closures are bad news for residents and businesses alike as they will make major headaches out of daily commutes and truck deliveries, the borough said.

Access to Highway 15 from de la Vérendrye Boulevard is also expected to close in December and remain shut through most of 2019, while seasonal work closures on the Honoré-Mercier Bridge further cut off the borough from the Greater Montreal region.

The borough says all that construction will leave LaSalle residents hemmed in.

LaSalle Mayor Manon Barbe said the plan will make traffic heading in and out of the borough even more chaotic. (CBC)

Barbe told CBC News she was in a meeting last week with the Transport Ministry to discuss the plans. "They offered us three options: two bad options and one very bad option," she said.

Those options were:

Reserve all lanes not under construction for incoming traffic.

Reserve all lanes not under construction for outgoing traffic.

Keep at least one lane open in each direction, but no truck access.

Barbe said all three possibilities are unacceptable.

She is planning to meet with the Transport Ministry again, and she said she hopes a better solution can be put forward.

Earlier this week, the LaSalle borough council also called on the ministry to make sure the boulevard isn't closed before a suitable alternative can be found.

Resident Abdel Elshebshiry said the closures wouldn't dissuade him from leaving the borough. "It'll just be more annoying to get out every time," he said.

"I think it's just dumb, you know? I don't think there's reason for the construction."

With files from CBC's Kate McKenna and Sean Henry