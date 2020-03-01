Large crowd gathers in Quebec town to mark gruesome death of 13-year-old girl

Several hundred people gathered Sunday near the spot in a small town, northwest of Montreal, where the murdered body of a 13-year-old girl was found last week.

Mourners released balloons for Océane Boyer by the side of a road in Brownsburg-Chatham, Que. Vole, a Céline Dion song about a lost loved one, played over loudspeakers.

Boyer was last seen Wednesday leaving her home in Lachute, which is roughly an 80-kilometre drive from Montreal. Her body was found hours later.

A 51-year-old man, Francois Sénécal, at one time a close friend of the Boyer family, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Mourners assembled at the spot where Océane's body was discovered Wednesday morning. They released balloons as Vole by Céline Dion played. (CBC)

The gruesome death, details of which have been leaked to the media, unsettled those who knew Boyer.

"It hurts me quite a bit," 14-year-old Mélissa Sanscartier Dunn said at Sunday's memorial. Dunn went on a school trip with Boyer in May.

"I thought it was important to do something for her," Dunn said, when asked why she attended the memorial.

Dunn's father, Réjean, was also emotional. "These types of things shouldn't happen. I have no words. I'm crying and it's not my daughter," Dunn said.

Boyer's funeral will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday in the Sainte-Anastasie church in Lachute. Que.