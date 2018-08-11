Sherbrooke families evacuated after landslide poses 'imminent' risk of houses collapsing

The young children living in two Sherbrooke houses might not be back home by the time they return to school in a few weeks, after their families were evacuated due to a landslide behind the properties, Wednesday.

City officials say the houses face an "imminent risk" of collapsing, and that it could be a while before the residents can return home.

Following the landslide that started behind the properties on Alfred DesRochers Street, the city says it had no choice but to evacuate their nine residents.

"From the moment we consider that there is an imminent risk, we consider the house to be in danger," said Jean-Sébastien Forest, regional director of civil security for the Eastern Townships and Montérégie.

The two families are now being taken care of by the Red Cross.

City officials say tests are underway to assess the hazard and how to properly stabilize the terrain, which was already undergoing stabilization work at the time of the landslide.

"It could be long," said Stéphane Simoneau, Sherbrooke's director of civil security. "We evacuated families that weren't expecting that, even if there is a ground movement problem."