Landmark greasy spoon Greenspot celebrates 75 years in the biz

A landmark diner in Montreal's Saint-Henri neighbourhood celebrated its 75 years in business on Sunday.

Those dining in can still flip through the restaurant's old school jukeboxes. (Submitted by Greenspot restaurant )

The Greenspot Restaurant marked the occasion with free meals for those over 75 and 75 cent steamies, fries and sodas.

The family-owned greasy spoon on Notre-Dame Street West dates back to 1947, originally opening up across the street with hot dogs and smoked meat.

Since then it's come to be known for its poutine and bacon and egg breakfast, and its old school diner jukeboxes.

But restaurant staff say it's mostly the cheap eats that attract much of the clientele — young and old. It stands out from the many pricey brunch options that line the street from Saint-Henri to Griffintown.

"It's a really great spot. It's a landmark," said Gerry Greenblatt, a regular for the last 20 years.

He says some of his friends have been coming nearly as long as the business has been open.

The diner was bustling on Sunday as those over 75 came for free meals. Gerry Greenblatt, centre left, joined with his friends. (CBC News)

"It's the best steamie, the best frite," Greenblatt said.

Even if the costs might not be as low as they once were before the pandemic hit.

"But it's still worth it," he added.

Manager Archie Brass says they've had to up prices a bit since the pandemic, but they try to keep them as low as they can. (CBC News )

It was especially busy on Sunday, though manager Archie Brass said it's "always like this."

"We try to give a good product at a great price," he said. "We do the best for our customers."

The business also gave out free prizes as part of its big birthday celebration. (Submitted Greenspot Restaurant )

"They bring their kids, grandkids, and they just keep on coming as the years go by."

Danny Bash was visiting Montreal and got the chance to stop by on Sunday.

"I have many friends from this side of Quebec and they always recommend that if you ever go to Montreal you need to try it," the tourist from the U.S. said.

He says there's something about the gravy that's just unlike anything he's ever tasted south of the border.

"I loved it honestly. I would love to come back if I ever get a chance."