Health board appealing tribunal decision to reinstate orderly fired after Joyce Echaquan's death

The Quebec health board in charge of the hospital where Joyce Echaquan died on this day three years ago says it is appealing the tribunal decision calling it to reinstate an orderly fired after the 37-year-old Atikamekw mother filmed health-care staff insulting as she died, CBC News has learned.

In August, an arbitration tribunal ordered the Lanaudière health board to reinstate Myriam Leblanc, who was dismissed in 2020.

Echaquan filmed Leblanc and a nurse berating her and making degrading comments as she was lying, in pain, in a Joliette hospital bed.

Maryse Poupart, the CEO of the Lanaudière health board since 2021, told CBC in an interview Thursday in Joliette that the organization is refusing to rehire Leblanc and that Leblanc does not currently work there.

"Our view is that the worker's words are in signification opposition to the organization's values — in particular, those of goodwill and respect," Poupart said.

Serge Brault, the arbitrator, said in his Aug. 16 decision that while Leblanc made inappropriate comments toward Joyce Echaquan, she was not responsible for most of the poor treatment the woman received prior to her death.

The orderly's actions, he added, couldn't be compared to the "insulting, vulgar, racist and rude remarks and behaviour" of the nurse who was also fired.

Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven, filmed herself on Facebook Live as a nurse and an orderly were heard making derogatory comments toward her in the hours prior to her death at a hospital in Joliette on Sept. 28, 2020.

The video of her treatment drew outrage and condemnation across the country, and both Leblanc and the nurse were fired in the following days.

Leblanc and her union challenged the dismissal to the arbitration tribunal, called the Tribunal d'arbitrage du grief.