Grieving daughter heartbroken after Montreal cemetery clears keepsakes from gravesites

Ever since her father died in 2019, Emily Howard has been visiting his grave at the Lakeview Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pointe-Claire, Que.

Every month, she would place a different keepsake on his stone, often a flag or illustration of things he loved: the landscape of his native maritime province or his favourite bird — the chickadee.

"I put a flag and then I thought, 'it's such a nice idea to change it every month. So even if he's not here in person, he knows that I'm thinking about him,'" said Howard.

"For the longest time, every time I drove in, all I wanted to do was cry when I came to talk to my dad. But when I see the flag, it makes me happy."

But last autumn, she noticed something had changed. While driving into the cemetery, she saw the flag she had left for her father was missing.

Howard says placing keepsakes like flags by her father's grave has helped her grieve and connect with him. (Paula Dayan-Perez/CBC)

When Howard went to speak with the cemetery's management, she said she was told it was adopting a new approach and her items were placed at the other end of the cemetery.

"Everything was just put in a pile in a heap at the end of the garden like it was worthless. Maybe it doesn't have value to them, but it has value to me," said Howard.

Management at the Lakeview cemetery has put up signs informing people that all items not adhering to its bylaws will be removed as part of its beautification program. (Paula Dayan-Perez/CBC)

After collecting her keepsakes, Howard returned to the grave and placed a new flag for her father. The next time she visited, about three weeks later, it was gone.

After going to speak to the groundskeeper, Howard said she was told the cemetery was going through a "beautification process" to "keep the cemetery more conservative and less trashy."

In a statement, the communications department at Arbor Memorial — the company that owns Lakeview and other cemeteries across Canada — told CBC its clients are informed of the bylaws, which outline the ban on decorative items except for freshly cut flowers from March to November.

Howard says she is considering collecting signatures for a petition against the cemetery’s beautification program. (Paula Dayan-Perez/CBC)

According to the company, cemetery management has decided to enforce the bylaw more closely after receiving a growing number of complaints about decorative items.

It said the measures in place are needed to "preserve the natural beauty" of the cemetery.

But Howard said the cemetery should be more sensitive to how mourners like her grieve and strike some kind of compromise rather than remove the items from the graves.

"It just breaks my heart that the things that we put to remember our loved ones aren't treated with more respect, and that they're not treated with respect," she said.

While Howard continues to grieve and visit her father's final resting place, she said she isn't giving up on connecting with him through the items he would have cherished.

Howard said she is considering collecting signatures for a petition against the cemetery's beautification program.