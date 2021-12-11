COVID-19 outbreak declared among patients, staff at Montreal's Lakeshore Hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak among patients and staff has been declared at Lakeshore General Hospital, according to a statement from the regional health authority for Montreal's West Island.

"We are confirming an outbreak of COVID-19 at Lakeshore General Hospital where less than five patients and employees have tested positive," the statement reads.

The CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal says all infected people are double vaccinated.

Due to reasons of confidentiality, the health authority says it cannot confirm where in the hospital the outbreak occurred.

An epidemiological investigation is underway to determine the cause of the outbreak, said CIUSSS spokesperson Hélène Bergeron-Gamache, noting "no procedural breach in connection with the wearing of personal protective equipment has been observed."

Infection control measures were quickly put in place when the positive cases were detected, and tests results from other patients and staff members in the affected unit have so far come back negative, Bergeron-Gamache said.

"This situation reminds us that the virus is still in circulation and we must be extra careful."