Quebec health minister calls for investigation into Lakeshore hospital deaths

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is calling for an independent investigation after a report in the Montreal Gazette raised questions surrounding six deaths in the Lakeshore General hospital's emergency room.

"The facts reported are very worrying and we first wish to offer our condolences to affected families," the minister's office said in a statement late Monday.

"Let's be clear: We do not compromise on the health and safety of patients."

Throughout the pandemic, whistleblowers have flagged issues at the hospital. Last November, a report by an independent mediator found the hospital's ER was understaffed and under-equipped. The report made 14 recommendations to improve services.

The regional health agency responsible for the hospital made an action plan to address those concerns.

Then the Gazette reported on six deaths that occurred between 2019 and 2022. The Gazette says staff alerted Dubé of three of the deaths and alleged possible negligence. But no followup was reportedly done.

This prompted Quebec's Liberal party to call for an independent investigation into these deaths.

MNAs André Fortin and Greg Kelley penned a letter, saying Premier François Legault must develop a comprehensive plan to rectify the situation.

The letter was published on Fortin's Twitter page on Monday.

"Worse still, the facts presented clearly indicate that there was a serious lack of followup after each of these deaths," the letter said. "Furthermore, we understand the circumstances surrounding these deaths were never fully communicated to the families."

Paul Brunet, a patients' rights advocate, said families deserve answers and something needs to be done right away.

"This should not be left without action," Brunet said. "We need a better inquiry."

The CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal issued a statement, saying it can't comment on specific cases because of confidentiality. Though, it also said, after an adverse event happens, the hospital carries out a rigorous investigation of the situation.

The personnel involved are met with and cases are analyzed, the statement said. The agency said the hospital's ER is safe for patients.

It said reports have been made and steps have been taken to prevent these types of situations from happening. That includes, it says, increasing the number of auxiliary nurses in the ER and adding 24/7 emergency managers among other measures.

The statement from Dubé's office mentions those recent efforts to improve services at the hospital.

"Several measures have been put in place or are being established at Lakeshore," the statement says, and "we will be following this file very closely."

"We take the situation at Lakeshore General hospital very seriously," the statement says. "And we will take actions accordingly."