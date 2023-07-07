La Fontaine Tunnel closures start this weekend, continue through July

Drivers heading to the South Shore from Montreal may be in store for some difficult commutes — and possibly a headache or two — with a series of Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel closures this month.

Starting Friday at 11 p.m., the tunnel and Highway 25 will be closed in both directions, affecting drivers coming from both the South Shore and Montreal, until it reopens at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday evening, the tunnel will be closed from 11 p.m. until 9 a.m. Sunday.

Ramps leading to the tunnel will be closed at 10:30 p.m.

According to Quebec's Transport Ministry, the closures are needed to carry out repairs and inspections.

The tunnel will be closed — day and night — to motorists driving from Montreal to the South shore on the weekend of July 14, while motorists will be unable to travel in the opposite direction overnight.

The following weekend of July 21, the tunnel will be completely closed off to drivers heading to Montreal from the South Shore, with nighttime closures for drivers traveling to South Shore.

Due to major repairs, traffic flowing to the tunnel will also continue to be disrupted by the permanent closure of three out of six lanes until November 2025.

Click here for a more comprehensive look at major closures affecting tunnel traffic from the ministry.

Other closures

Vacationers beware, travel on Highway 138 toward Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport may bring its share of delays because of road closures on the eastbound Saint-Pierre interchange

From 11 p.m. Friday to 5:30 a.m. Monday, the entrance on Route 138 eastbound from Clément Street will be completely closed.

From 11:59 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday., and from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, Highway 138 eastbound will be completely closed between Exit 2 and the Saint-Pierre interchange.

A single lane will also be open on this section from 7 a.m. Saturday until 11 p.m. Sunday.

For those coming from the Honoré-Mercier Bridge, the Route 138 ramp that connects to Highway 20 westbound will also be completely closed from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Partial or complete closures are also expected on Route 138 eastbound, approaching the interchange.