Lachute mother wins years-long fight to get special funding for her autistic son

It was a phone call that brought Tina Chapman to her knees.

After fighting for more than two years to get the extra funding she needs to help her son, Blake, cope with his disabilities, her lawyer told her the government had finally granted her wish.

"I was just full-body shaking on the ground. I was like, I can't believe this," said an ecstatic Chapman.

She had been turned down twice for the government's "supplement for handicapped children with exceptional care needs."

Chapman then appealed the decision of Retraite Québec, the ministry responsible for disability payments, taking her case to the province's administrative tribunal — the court of last resort.

After being turned down by the government twice for a special supplement to help her care for her son, Blake, who has autism, Tina Chapman was granted the funding, which amounts to $11,000 a year. (Submitted by Tina Chapman)

Chapman had been waiting for a hearing date for months but hadn't heard anything.

"It was a bit disheartening," she said.

Then last month, her lawyer got a surprise call. There would be no hearing because Retraite Québec had decided to grant Chapman the supplement.

Better still, the supplement would be retroactive to the date the program first started, in 2016.

This is "life-changing for me and my son," said Chapman, who will use the money to help pay for the therapy Blake needs for autism and dyspraxia, a developmental disorder that affects his co-ordination.

Criteria relaxed this spring

When the Quebec government first announced the special supplement, it was intended to help parents care for children with severe disabilities or a serious illness.

More than 4,600 families have applied for the extra money, which amounts to $11,000 a year.

Each application is evaluated by a team of doctors and psychologists.

The assessment isn't based solely on a diagnosis of a physical or mental impairment. To qualify, the child's ability to feed, wash, move, communicate or go to school must be extremely limited or absent.

This spring, the government relaxed the eligibility criteria for the supplement for disabled children with exceptional care needs. It re-evaluated cases it had previously turned down, and so far, it's granted an additional 187 families the funding. (iStock) Up until this spring, one out of every two families saw their application rejected. Many argued the eligibility rules were too strict.

In response to the criticism, the government agreed to relax the criteria and re-evaluate previously rejected applications.

According to a spokesperson for Retraite Québec, this has resulted, so far, in supplements now being awarded to families in 187 cases, including Chapman's.

Extra money a huge relief

When Chapman's application for the supplement was first rejected, Retraite Québec said it didn't consider Blake's impairment severe enough to warrant it.

Chapman was astonished.

"I know my kid needs this extra money," she said. "I see his day-to-day struggles."

Blake, who is now seven, has trouble getting dressed, washing or using the toilet without help.

He also has no sense of danger. Their four-month-old Beagle, Snoopy, is currently in training to be a service dog to support Blake in public and help keep him calm.

He's also had huge struggles at school. He repeated kindergarten, and while Blake is starting Grade One this year, he's not following the regular curriculum and is still unable to handle full days.

To help keep her autistic son Blake calm in public, Tina Chapman is having a service dog, named Snoopy, privately trained. (Submitted by Tina Chapman)

"He requires a one-on-one aide at school," said Chapman, who lives in Lachute, 80 kilometres northwest of Montreal. "He can't function without it."

Chapman's assessment of Blake's needs was supported by both his doctors and teachers.

While Chapman awaited the outcome of her appeal, a private donor stepped in to help Blake get therapy for his autism, and he receives occupational therapy once a month. However, Chapman says he needs more.

Chapman isn't able to work due to the care Blake requires, which has put a emotional and financial strain on the single mom.

"My two credit cards are pretty much maxed out," said Chapman. "I'm always worrying about paying everything."

Although her appeal took time and there was a lot of paperwork to fill out, she says it's been worth the fight.

She's grateful the government decided to give her family's case a second look.

"Every case is different. Every child is different. You need to look at how every little thing plays into it," she said.