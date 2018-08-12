Man undergoes surgery after Lachine shooting

A man was taken to hospital to undergo surgery after shots were fired in Lachine, Saturday afternoon.

Gun shots were heard around 4:30 p.m. near 2nd Avenue, the SPVM said.

The man was injured in his lower body, but his life wasn't in danger.

Two suspects were arrested in relation to the incident, both of whom were previously known to police.

The suspects and the victim refused to cooperate with the SPVM, and police are still investigating what happened.