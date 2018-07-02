2 people injured after shooting on Highway 20 East service road in Lachine

Two people are in hospital recovering after they were injured by gunshots coming from a vehicle passing theirs in Lachine overnight Sunday.

A 17-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man are in stable condition, according to Montreal police, who are looking for suspects in connection with the shooting.

Police say security camera footage shows it happened at around 11:30 p.m. on the Highway 20 East service road near 1st Avenue, when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire on the car the victims were travelling in.

The victims showed up to the emergency room themselves, police say. Both had upper body injures.

There were four passengers in the car that was shot at, but police say they are not cooperating with the investigation.

Crime scene technicians and the canine unit are being brought in to investigate.

A portion of the service road in the area is closed.