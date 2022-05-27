Man dies after scuffle with security guards at Lachine SAQ

Montreal police are investigating after a man died during an altercation with security guards at an SAQ in Montreal's Lachine borough Thursday.

According to Montreal police, the man had tried to leave the SAQ just before 7 p.m. without paying for an item. Security escorted him outside the store.

There was then an altercation between the man and two of the guards. The man reportedly landed on the ground. Police say he got up and was briefly aggressive before collapsing.

The man was rushed to hospital and was later pronounced dead. He was in his forties, police say.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said the death means the investigation is being handled by the major crime unit.

"Investigators still have to meet with different witnesses that had left following the event," he said.