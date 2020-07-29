Lachine pools to remain closed for a week while lifeguards are in isolation

The City of Montreal now says pools in the borough of Lachine will remain closed for at least another week while all the borough's lifeguards are in isolation.

The move comes after a private party attended by most of the borough's lifeguards July 19. The next day one of the lifeguards in attendance learned she'd tested positive for COVID-19.

The borough closed its three pools and one wading pool as a preventive measure a couple of days later, July 22.

An email to lifeguards from their supervisor obtained by CBC says 80 per cent of the borough's lifeguards attended the party.

A city employee familiar with the situation tells CBC they're aware of at least three lifeguards who've tested positive for COVID-19 since.

"Following an epidemiological investigation, the city asked all lifeguards in the Lachine borough to remain in administrative segregation until Aug. 5 inclusively," city spokesperson Gonzalo Nunez told CBC in an email.

Nunez refused to say how many lifeguards had tested positive for COVID-19, saying the final collection of results was still underway.

Based on the timeline of events, swimmers at pools in Lachine may have been exposed to COVID-19 July 20 and 21.

The borough published an update on its website Wednesday morning.

"Following the investigation carried out by Montreal public health, it turns out that there is no significant risk for citizens who have frequented the aquatic facilities," the statement said.

"The outbreak is believed to be attributable to an external event."

It said if people are worried or have symptoms, they should call 514-644-4545.