Lachine invites residents to get creative in beautifying their alleyways

The borough of Lachine is hoping its residents will get creative with their alleyways, launching a new project to encourage people to make those spaces their own.

Borough Mayor Maja Vodanovic said there are 84 alleys in Lachine and there's no reason why they shouldn't all be green as well as functional.

"We want a greener city and a city that comes together more. So for us united communities are really important. Lachine has a lot of families, a lot of kids, and we want them to play outside," she said.

Lachine's borough mayor Maja Vodanovic is excited to hear residents' ideas. (CBC)

If neighbours want to spruce up their alley, they can band together and submit a proposal.

The borough has earmarked up to $25,000 per year for this project.

Vodanovic told CBC she hopes people will get creative.

"It's up to them what they want. They want it green, they want to have agriculture there, or they might want us to help build some nets. Whatever they want, they can suggest."

The deadline to apply is October 1st.