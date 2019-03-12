Doctors, patients lose bid to keep open Lachine gynecology clinic

A Quebec Superior Court judge has refused to grant an emergency injunction to stop the closure of the gynecology clinic at the Lachine Hospital.

A group of doctors and patients was seeking the injunction, arguing the McGill University Health Centre had not given enough notice about the closure and was leaving patients in the lurch.

In her decision Tuesday, Justice Michèle Monast said she understood how the change was disappointing to some doctors and patients.

But she said she wasn't convinced the change was enough to justify an injunction stopping the move and that the MUHC has made reasonable efforts to accommodate patients.

MUHC management announced last month that the clinic would close on April 1, and patients would have to find a gynecologist at the hospital in LaSalle, a 15-minute drive away.