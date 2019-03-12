Doctor goes to court in last-ditch attempt to save Lachine gynecology clinic
Clinic is an essential service for women in the area, Dr. Paul Saba argues
A Montreal doctor is in court this morning asking for an injunction to prevent McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) from closing the hospital's gynecology clinic.
Dr. Paul Saba's lawyer is arguing that patients weren't given sufficient time to find new doctors. Saba is the president of the council of physicians at Lachine Hospital.
About three weeks ago, the MUHC announced the clinic would close today, April 1. The announcement sparked outrage from patients and doctors alike.
Saba vowed to fight the decision. He has teamed up with two other doctors and two patients in filing the injunction.
The 15-year-old gynecology clinic is a vital service for patients in the Lachine area, Saba said, and it is low-income women who will be most affected by the closure.
The injunction request is a last-ditch effort to save the clinic, where about 700 appointments for gynecological services are made each year
"It's essential," he told CBC last month. "Especially for the women of our Lachine/Dorval area, and for the whole of Montreal island."
With files from Kate McKenna
